Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Struggles To Get Past A Minor Stampede In Surat

Amitabh Bachchan recently struggled his way out of a minor stampede in Surat. He was visiting his friend and businessman Sunil Shah at his residence, Casa Rivera, in the Pal area.

Former cricketers and film stars will participate in the inauguration ceremony of the Indian Street Premier League Season 3, starting this evening at the Lal Bhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. They arrived at Surat Airport this afternoon. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan went straight from the airport to the house of his friend Sunil Shah in Pal, where this incident occurred.

In the video that is making the rounds, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen outside a building, surrounded by a massive crowd of fans. The glass entrance gate also broke and fell.

As a result, some people sustained minor injuries. A police team was also present for security purposes.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3 is set to begin on Friday at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. The event goes on for a month, a high-octane tennis-ball T10 cricket festival and is a massive celebration of India's street-cricket culture, as per an ISPL release

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan was also seen at Mumbai's Kalina Airport with his team. He waved at the paparazzi outside before heading in.

Work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film also starred Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

Official confirmation of his upcoming projects is awaited.

[With inputs from Manish Panwala]