<i>Thalaivan Thalaivii</i>: Nithya Menen Reveals Vijay Sethupathi Turned Set Chef, Served Omelettes Between Shots

Nithya Menen recently opened up about her latest Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii, which released on July 25 and stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside her. While Sethupathi plays a cook in the film, it turns out he wasn't just acting, he was also whipping up meals on set!

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Nithya Menen said, "There was a stone that was always hot as it had to be a part of the scene. There was actual cooking happening there. Vijay had to learn how to do the whole parotta thing, so he'd actually keep making food for all of us. He loves experimenting with food and would feed everybody his creations."

The camaraderie extended beyond the script.

"Sometimes, if I'd say I'm hungry, he'd immediately ask, 'Want an omelette?' and go straight to the stone and start cooking one for me," said the actress.

The film's set, built around a temple, became an emotional anchor for the cast and crew.

"It was very much a part of the whole shoot. After we wrapped, many of us didn't want to return to the location without the set it felt incomplete. I did go back to visit the temple later, and it felt terrible to see the set gone. We were really attached to it."

Thalaivan Thalaivii is more than just a story of a cook and his wife. Behind the scenes, it was also a story of warmth, food, and friendship.

