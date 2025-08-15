Mrunal Thakur Apologises To Bipasha Basu For Her "Silly" Body-Shaming Remark: "I Wish I Had Chosen My Words Differently"

Days after Mrunal Thakur's old video resufaced, where she body-shamed Bipasha Basu, the Super 30 actress issued an apology for her "silly" comment during her Kumkum Bhagya days.

What's Happening

Without taking any name, Mrunal Thakur wrote in an Instagram Story, "19-year-old me as a teenager said many silly things. I didn't always understand the weight of my voice or how much words, even in jest, could hurt. But it did and for that I am deeply sorry. My intent was never to body-shame anyone. It was playful banter in an interview that went too far. But I understand how it came across, and I truly wish I had chosen my words differently."

"With time, I have grown to appreciate that beauty comes in every form, and that's something I truly value now," the actress added.

Mrunal's response comes days after Bipasha Basu shared a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories.

Bipasha wrote, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"

Background

In a resurfaced video, Mrunal Thakur and her co-star Arjit Taneja were seen giving an interview during their Kumkum Bhagya days.

At one point, Arjit playfully teased her about to do a headstand, to which she jokingly replied that he could sit while she balanced on her head. Arjit then challenged her again to do push-ups.

Mrunal chimed in that he might be interested in marrying a strong, muscular woman. Arjit agreed that he would like to have a physically toned woman in his life. This led Mrunal to remark that he could choose Bipasha Basu. Mrunal Thakur said, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha." She added, "Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay?"

In A Nutshell

After Mrunal Thakur's old video resurfaced, slamming Bipasha Basu for her "mascular" body, the Super 30 actress issued an apology, saying, she wished she had chosen her words differently.