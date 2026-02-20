<i>Do Deewane Seher Mein</i> Review: Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi's Urban Romance Goes Nowhere

In Indian society, being single or alone is considered a problem requiring immediate intervention. The protagonists Roshni and Shashank of Do Deewane Seher Mein are products of their upbringing that bred unresolved inferiority complexes. Both have insecurities that are stopping them from leading a fuller, freer life.

Roshni, played by Mrunal Thakur, doesn't like the way she looks. She hides behind chunky, zero power glasses because she believes she has a crooked nose. Her mother (Ayesha Raza) once announced publicly at a family function that her elder sister looks exactly like her and not Roshni. Then a teenager, Roshni is scarred her for life. Oddly, she works as a content creator at a beauty and fashion brand which only takes fair-skinned models on its cover.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Shashank has a pronunciation issue since childhood which makes him very underconfident despite being a bright marketing employee at an MNC. Shashank cracks cheesy PJs and has a knack for clicking cool photographs, but pronounces 'sha' as 'sa'. His inferiority complex turns him into a nervous wreck every time he is handed over a mic. An overbearing father (Deepraj Rana)'s constant badgering doesn't help.

Let's go to the beginning. We first spot them in the Mumbai Metro, sitting far away, unaware of each other. When in a bad mood, she eats, he cooks. Perfect recipe on paper, but Ravi Udyawar's film needed a lot of salt and sauce. You hop on for a ride but end up really nowhere.

Roshni's mother is adamant about marrying her off because if she waits too long "eggs khatam ho jayenge, menopause aa jayega". Shashank's father wants him to show off to the ladkiwalas that they have a big house in Patna and that he takes home a "six-figure salary".

Roshni and Shashank first meet on an arranged date which doesn't go as planned for Shashank when Roshni says no to their match. Shashank calls Roshni incessantly to find the reason behind her rejection. When she doesn't pick up, he waits for her outside her workplace, trying to speak to her. Stalker much?

When he no longer shows up at her office, she starts missing him (really?) They meet at his go-to cafe where she tells him why she rejected him, somehow they click and start going out, break up, and get engaged.

Part of Do Deewane Seher Mein focuses on helping Roshni and Shashank confront their complexes, showing how they bring out the best in each other and help them confront their demons. The remaining part overflows with product placements of Zomato and Wow! Momo. After a Zomato logo, you get a scene with Roshni -- who has a beef with cooking, declaring that she'll order in from Zomato when she doesn't want to eat kaddu. If that wasn't enough, you see a Zomato rider delivering food at Roshni's office.

There is also Naveen Kaushik AKA Dhurandhar's Donga, playing Shashank's boss who is nothing like the marketing shark that he was in Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year. Ila Arun as Roshni's nani is wasted.

And, for a film preaching about self-acceptance, Do Deewane Seher Mein can't even use expletives, with terms like boobs muted out.

