71st National Film Awards: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's <i>Animal</i> Wins Big, From Best Sound Design To Best Background Music

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Among one of the first winners announced in the Feature Films category - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit received a special mention in the Re-Recording Mixer Category. M R Rajakrishnan did the magic in Hindi.

Animal also won the award for Best Background music given by Harshavardhan Rameshwar. Animal also received Best Sound Design given by Sachin Sudhakaran and Hariharan Muralidharan.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga is best known for his Telugu film Arjun Reddy in 2017 and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh in 2019.