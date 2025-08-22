Delhi High Court Junks Cases Filed By Neighbours After Fight Over Pet Dogs

The Delhi High Court has quashed first information reports (FIRs) lodged between neighbours due to a fight over the handling of pet dogs and directed them to pay Rs 10,000 each in costs to a canine shelter.

Justice Arun Monga said the dispute between the parties was private and arose out of unnecessary differences between neighbours about the handling of their respective pets.

"Continuation of the criminal proceedings would serve no useful purpose and would rather amount to an abuse of the process of law. Not quashing the criminal proceedings would rather rekindle hostility, whereas quashing the same would promote cordiality and bonhomie between the neighbours," the court said in its August 20 order.

The court agreed to quash the FIRs and asked the parties to pay Rs 10,000 each, "for the love of their pets", as costs to a dog shelter maintained and run by Unity for Stray Animal Foundation.

The court allowed their pleas after the parties amicably settled their disputes and said, "All of it, remarkably, in the name of their beloved pets. Truly, a case that redefines 'for the love of dogs." The two FIRs arose from a 2024 incident, about which the parties provided different versions.

The disagreement escalated during a routine dog-walk, leading to a heated altercation which further snowballed into an unsavoury fight, with each side alleging assault, intimidation, and misbehaviour against the other.

The counsel appearing for the parties submitted that there was a serious misunderstanding on the part of their clients that led to the lodging of a case and a cross FIR. They later settled the matter, and a memorandum of understanding was signed by them.

