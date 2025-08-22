MBC Issues Apology After Backlash Over Mocking Indian And Arab Cultures In K-Drama <i>To The Moon</i> Teaser

South Korean broadcaster MBC has come under fire for a teaser of its upcoming K-drama To The Moon, which viewers criticised for racist and culturally insensitive portrayals.

What's Happening

The teaser, released on August 20, quickly went viral and sparked widespread outrage.

The teaser featured actors Lee Sun-bin, Ra Mi-ran, Jo A-ram (formerly Gugudan's Hyeyeon), and Kim Young-dae dressed in a confusing blend of Arab and Indian attire.

Female characters wore bindis, traditionally significant in India, along with Arab-style headpieces. They also broke into exaggerated dance sequences that many described as a parody of Indian traditions.

The backdrop further drew criticism for relying on Orientalist cliches - desert landscapes, old stone buildings, and "exotic" set pieces.

Internet users felt Arab and Indian cultures had been reduced to props for comedy, despite having no relevance to the K-drama's storyline.

The Internet Reacts

"Mixing up cultures and stereotyping the sh** out of it in year 2025, are we supposed to clap at this?" one user commented.

Another wrote, "Koreans started the year of 2025 with racism against black people, now ending it with being racist towards Middle East and Indians."

A third user from the Middle East added, "I really don't know what to say ... you seem to be inspired by Aladdin, who is Middle Eastern/Arab, so tell me why there are bindis, dances that mock indians and hula dancing in this video? It's 2025."

i really don't know what to say other than “wtf” as someone who is from the middle east. you seem to be inspired by aladdin, who is middle eastern/arab, so tell me why there are bindi's, dances that mock indians and hula dancing in this video? it's 2025 https://t.co/f1CWHmf9KG pic.twitter.com/DfAhbnTalH — ★ (@solsticebin) August 20, 2025

The backlash deepened as fans pointed out that the show itself has nothing to do with Indian or Middle Eastern culture.

What Did MBC Say?

Amid the criticism, MBC removed the teaser and issued an official apology. The broadcaster explained that the video was intended as a parody of a popular commercial from the 1980s and 1990s, but admitted that it had failed to account for cultural sensitivities.

"We failed to consider the perspectives of other cultures during this process," MBC said, describing the oversight as "unintentional but regrettable."

About To The Moon

To The Moon is about a group of young South Koreans dealing with workplace stress, unstable jobs, and growing debt, who turn to cryptocurrency investments in hopes of changing their fate. The drama is set to premiere on September 19, 2025.

Past Controversies

This incident has reignited conversations about cultural appropriation in the Korean entertainment industry. Past examples include Norazo's song Curry, criticised for lyrics like "It's yellow, spicy, and although does not smell nice, Taj Mahal!" and "Shanti shanti, yoga fire! I love hot curry!"

Lee Hyori also faced backlash for using the sacred Gayatri Mantra in her track White Snake paired with sensual choreography.

Other K-dramas have previously drawn criticism as well, including Because This Is My First Life for a caste system remark, and High Kick 3: Revenge of the Short Legged for caricatured depictions.

