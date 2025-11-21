Zeenat Aman Danced To <i>Dum Maro Dum</i> At Her 74th Birthday Party, Reveals Archana Puran Singh

Film veteran Zeenat Aman turned 74 on Thursday (November 20). She had an eventful birthday as friends and colleagues gathered to celebrate her special day. Archana Puran Singh, one of the attendees at the party, shared an inside video on her Instagram. The video captured the cake-cutting ceremony and her one-on-one interaction with Zeenat Aman. Archana's husband Parmeet Sethi was also spotted in the video.

In her caption, Archana wrote that she danced with the birthday girl to one of her iconic hits, Dum Maro Dum, but couldn't capture the moment on her phone.

Archana wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZEENAT. Dancing last night on Dum Maro Dum with youuuuuu was the highlight of the evening for me. Wish I could've captured it on camera. Loads of love to someone who's always lived life on her own terms and continues to be an icon for millions, including moi! Wishing you a fabulous year ahead, Zee, filled with love, laughter, and good health!”

Zeenat Aman also shared some beautiful images from her intimate celebration on Instagram. In the pictures, she is seen posing with two birthday cakes placed in front of her. The table is decorated with bouquets.

Zeenat Aman wrote in the caption, “Candles and flowers and cakes, oh my! Celebrated another turn around the sun as I always do — with the boys and Lily (the cats ignored the festivities)."

“I always keep the celebrations small, but last night I had to attend a party hosted by my dear friend Pammi. My goodness! Those larger-than-life Punjabis had me cutting cakes and dancing like I haven't in years! Not to mention they embarrassed me terribly by making an announcement about my birthday on the microphone. This departure from normalcy was most fun, but I'm happy to be back in hermit mode again too," she continued.

“Anyway, thank you all for your wonderful messages. Please wish me a healthful year ahead," Zeenat Aman signed off.

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram in 2023, her posts have become the talk of the town. From on-screen nudity to parenting tips, and from celebrity privacy to sartorial choices, Zeenat Aman offers her thoughtful insights in every post. The actor is known for her performances in iconic movies such as Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

In terms of work, Zeenat Aman was last seen in the Netflix original The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.