Internet Finds Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal's Twin In Zeenat Aman's Son Zahaan Khan

The internet has found a new obsession - and it's none other than veteran actress Zeenat Aman's younger son, Zahaan Khan. A set of his recent photographs went viral on Reddit, sending social media into a frenzy. But what truly caught everyone's attention was the stream of comments comparing him to Zomato's founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal.

One user wrote, "I randomly stumbled upon Zeenat Aman's son, Zahaan Khan's profile on Instagram and went down a rabbit hole. He's so stunning uff."

Another joked, "For a second I thought it was Deepinder Goyal." Several echoed the same sentiment, "Looks like the Zomato owner," while one quipped, "He looks like Charles Boyle gone rogue!"

As the comparisons kept coming, curiosity about Zahaan grew - who is he, and why has he stayed away from the public gaze for so long?

Who Is Zahaan Khan?

Zahaan Khan, 35, is the younger son of Zeenat Aman and her late husband, actor-producer Mazhar Khan. A culinary arts graduate, he has carved his own path as a freelance music composer.

Despite his mother's massive stardom, Zahaan grew up in a relatively sheltered environment. In a conversation with Vogue, he spoke about being aware of her fame yet not fully understanding it as a child. Only in his twenties, when he travelled with her and watched people across the world react to her with overwhelming admiration, did he truly grasp the scale of her legacy.

Zahaan On Social Media And Privacy

Zahaan revealed that watching Zeenat face constant scrutiny made him cautious about what he shares online. "She has always been someone who values her privacy and I've been very cognizant of that. I'm still toying with what I'd like to put out on social media. There's always a tug and pull, but I know there's a fine line between vulnerability and oversharing," he said.

While Zeenat has long been celebrated as a fashion icon, Zahaan admits his relationship with style was once "negligible", revolving around Converse, ripped jeans and T-shirts. Today, feeling more confident in himself, he is exploring new sartorial choices and rediscovering himself.