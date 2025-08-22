WWE Legend The Undertaker And Mike Tyson Might Join Salman Khan's <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Report

WWE legend The Undertaker is in talks with Salman Khan to enter Bigg Boss 19, according to reports. The news has already notched the excitement higher for Salman Khan fans and WWE fans. Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on August 24. Ahead of the premiere, there's a widespread speculation about the contestants who will join this season.

What's Happening

According to reports in the WWE league server on Discord, The Undertaker is being considered for a special wildcard entry into the Bigg Boss house later in the season, likely around November.

Alongside him, Mike Tyson might also enter the house, marking the "biggest collaborations of 2025."

Born as Mark Calaway, The Undertaker made his WWE debut in 1990 and went on to become one of the legendary figures in the sport's history.

Known for his chilling "Deadman" persona, he dominated professional wrestling for three decades before officially retiring in 2020. His career highlights include an astonishing 25-2 record at WrestleMania, seven world championships, and countless iconic rivalries with the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Brock Lesnar.

About Bigg Boss 19

Salman's rumoured fees for this season is approximately between Rs 120-150 crores, reported The Indian Express.

The actor will receive between Rs 8 and 10 crores every weekend and will host the show for a total of 15 weeks.

Multiple sources confirmed that the new season does not have a big budget compared to its previous seasons.

The confirmed contestants of this season are Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Hunar Hale and Shafaq Naaz, Siwet Tomar, Khank Waghnani. Other confirmed contestants include gaming creator Payal Dhare and writer-actor Zeeshan Quadri.

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Jio Hotstar from August 24. This year, the fresh episodes will drop on OTT first and will premiere on Colors TV one and a half hours later.