<i>Rakt Bramhand</i>: Aditya Roy Kapur Joins Raj & DK's Upcoming Fantasy Series

Ace director-duo Raj & DK announced their upcoming fantasy series Rakt Bramhand - The Bloody Kingdom, last year in July.

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur has been roped in to play the leading role in the series. He expressed sheer joy in becoming a part of Raj & DK's unique cinematic verse.

Karan Johar too, sent the team, his best wishes.

Earlier today, the official Instagram handle of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, announced the new development.

The Instagram carousel consisted of pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur, Raj & DK, and their official statements about kickstarting the project soon.

Their statement read, "At the heart of Rakt Bramhand, is a character that demands strength, intensity and a bit of wackiness, and Aditya brings all of that as the lead. And for his part, he's been training very hard to meet the demands of the character. Our goal with this show is to create a world that is both original and evokes the fantastical tales we grew up hearing."

The caption of the post read, "Streaming vets Raj & DK - the geniuses behind Family Man, Guns & Gulaabs, and Farzi - announce DCA exclusive talent @adityaroykapur as the leading man of their most ambitious show yet, Rakt Brahmand. This epic action fantasy series will drop on Netflix! #DCASquad."

Aditya Roy Kapur told Hindustan Times, "The passion they have for this project is infectious and the vision they have for is so unique and genre-bending."

The series will be directed by Rahi Anil Barve, and written by Sita R. Menon.

The show also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.

