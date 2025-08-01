71st National Film Awards: Karan Johar's <i>Rocky Aur Rani</i> Led By Alia-Ranveer Scores Big

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognises films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won big at the recently held ceremony. It bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Next the award for Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! went to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani again. Vaibhavi Merchant had choreographed the song.

Other big wins included Rani Mukerji bagging the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway for her powerful performance. Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey received their first National Awards for Jawan and 12th Fail respectively. 12th Fail also won the National Award for Best Feature Film.