71st National Film Awards: Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey React To Their Big Wins

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards have been announced, celebrating the best in cinema from 2023. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the winners on Friday at a press conference in New Delhi.

The 71st National Film Awards recognise films certified by the censor board from January 1 to December 31, 2023.

Rani Mukerji, who won her very first National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway shared her joy on the same.

She said, "I'm overwhelmed to have won the National Award for my performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Incidentally, this is the first-ever National Award in my 30-year career. As an actor, I have been fortunate to have some incredible films in my body of work and have received so much love for them. I thank the National Award jury for honouring my work in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. I share this moment with the entire team of the film, my producers Nikkhil Advani, Monisha and Madhu, my director Ashima Chibber, and everyone who worked on this truly special project that celebrated the resilience of motherhood. For me, this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours."

"I dedicate my National Award to all the incredible mothers of this world. There is nothing like a mother's love and her ferocity to protect her own. The story of this Indian immigrant mother who went all out for her child and took on a nation shook me deeply. A mother's love for her child is unconditional. I realised this when I had my own. So, this win, this film feels deeply emotional and personal. A mother can move mountains for her children and also make the world a better place. This film tried to show this," added the actress.

Some of the biggest wins included Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey getting their first National Awards for Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively.

Vikrant Massey said, "I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity. Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy's dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan."

"Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society - those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day," concluded the actor.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won big at the recently held ceremony. It bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Next, the award for Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Vaibhavi Merchant had choreographed the song.

Karan Johar said, "I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart..... ROCKY AUR RANI KI PREM KAHAANI.... I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive...."

Shilpa Rao won the National Award for Best Playback Female Singer for Chaleya in Jawan.

She said, "First reaction, a lot of thank you's to go out to people, I mean, Shah Rukh Sir, to think of me to start with, to Anirudh, to the entire team of Jawan. It's the first song that we worked on together, and this will always be special because the first day I heard the song, I knew that it was very, very special, and with everyone showing so much love, I think a lot of gratitude, that's about it. That's the only thing I feel right now."

Sam Bahadur won the National Award for Best Costume Design done by Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi and also for Best Film Promoting National, Social Values.

Meghna Gulzar said, "There's an immense sense of pride... and honour... and I'm sure I speak on behalf of the entire team of Sam Bahadur - as it is an extremely dear film for us all! I am also grateful because my parents have waited for this for me, for a long time... and they are brimming today!"

The Kerala Story, which was embroiled in a horde of controversies, won the award for Best Cinematography by Prasanthanu Mohapatra. Sudipto Sen won for Best Direction for the film.