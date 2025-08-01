"Gravely Insulted": P Vijayan On National Award For 'The Kerala Story'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has alleged the Centre is spreading misinformation by honouring a film that he claimed tarnished the Left-ruled state's image, hours after 'The Kerala Story' won two major titles at the 71st National Film Awards.

'The Kerala Story', which won the 'Best Director' and 'Best Cinematography' awards, dealt with the controversial subject of forced religious conversion in the southern state to recruit people for the terror group ISIS.

Mr Vijayan in a strongly worded post on X also attacked the National Film Awards' jury over what he claimed was lending legitimacy to the Sangh Parivar's ideology.

"By honouring a film that spreads blatant misinformation with the clear intent of tarnishing Kerala's image and sowing seeds of communal hatred, the jury of the National Film Awards has lent legitimacy to a narrative rooted in the divisive ideology of the Sangh Parivar," the chief minister said.

"Kerala, a land that has always stood as a beacon of harmony and resistance against communal forces, has been gravely insulted by this decision. It is not just Malayalis, but everyone who believes in democracy, [who] must raise their voice in defence of truth and the constitutional values we hold dear," Mr Vijayan said.

Backing up the chief minister, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the honour "diminishes the value of the national awards".

"It is regrettable that an award is given to a film filled with baseless allegations and hate propaganda. This is not an honour for art, but a recognition of attempts to divide society," the minister said.

Actor Adah Sharma headlined 'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen, which was released in 2023.

The film centres on the experiences of three women from Kerala, depicted as victims of 'love jihad.'

The BJP has been trying to break through the Kerala bastion held by the ruling Left alliance.