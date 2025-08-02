NDTV Exclusive: Adah Sharma On <i>The Kerala Story</i> Bagging Two National Awards, "We Have The Blessings Of The Victims"

The winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday. The Kerala Story bagged two Awards, best director for Sudipto Sen and best cinematography for Prasantanu Mohapatra. In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actress reacted to the big news and said that she feels "blessed."

"Sudipto sir, Vipul sir and Prasanthanu sir didn't think of awards or applause while making the film. It was just to tell the stories of those who didn't have a voice. The audience then became our voice and turned this film into the highest-grossing female film of all time," she shared.

Adah added, "We have the blessings of the victims, their families and the audience and now two national awards. I feel blessed. Scenes from the movie impacted people so much that even now, when I meet people at events, airports, they have tears in their eyes when discussing the scenes. As an actor, I got to be part of this historic film and play the role of a lifetime."

The film, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, was released in 2023 and sparked widespread debate across the country over its subject matter.

Despite facing criticism, The Kerala Story emerged as a box office success. The film focused on the alleged ISIS recruitment of women in India and was at the centre of political discussions upon its release.

Sudipto Sen said the film was often misinterpreted due to the political climate, especially around the use of the word "Muslim." He began developing the project in 2012, and his Kerala-based collaborator Ambika JK had been associated with the research since 2010.

The film starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles. The Kerala Story is currently streaming on Zee5.