Raj Nidimoru's Wife Shares Cryptic Post After Samantha Drops Pics With Filmmaker From Detroit Vacay: "Causing Pain..."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru are once again in the news, this time for their trip to Detroit.

What's Happening

Samantha recently shared a series of pictures on social media, featuring rumoured boyfriend Raj.

In one of the pictures, the two are seen holding hands while crossing the street and sitting close to each other in a group.

The pictures have sparked fresh rumours about their relationship.

The photos drew several reactions from fans.

Amid the buzz, Raj's wife Shhyamali De also shared a few cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories.

Though the current status of Raj and Shhyamali's marriage remains unclear, her posts appeared to hint at the ongoing speculation.

What Did Shhyamali De Post?

One of her posts was titled, "Life's great golden rule." It included a list of religious teachings.

The post read, "Brahmanism: This is the sum of duty. Do not unto others which would cause you pain if done to you. Buddhism: Hurt not others in ways that you yourself would find hurtful. It was followed by teachings from Christianity, Confucianism, Islam, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, and Taoism - all centred around the themes of karma and not causing harm to others."

She then posted another quote referencing Lord Krishna. It read, "Arjuna: 'If not victory nor defeat, then what matters?' Krishna: 'Dharma alone matters.'" Sharing the post, she wrote, "Wednesday Wisdom."

This is not the first time Shhyamali has shared cryptic posts. Back in May, when Samantha had posted pictures with Raj to promote her first production venture Subham, Shhyamali's posts had also drawn attention.

Background

In her recent Detroit photo dump, Samantha included shots of herself at local eateries, posing in designer outfits for an event and exploring different spots in the city.

Among them were the pictures with Raj that drew the most attention - one showed them walking hand-in-hand with a friend beside them, while another captured them seated next to each other in a group photo.

So far, neither Samantha nor Raj has commented on the nature of their relationship.

Raj Nidimoru is one half of the filmmaking duo Raj & DK and directed Samantha in the Amazon Prime series The Family Man.

He and Shhyamali De have a daughter together. Her last post with Raj dates back to Valentine's Day 2023.

Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. The two separated in 2021. In 2024, Naga Chaitanya married actor Sobhita Dhulipala.