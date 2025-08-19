Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Keeping Things "As Real As Possible" On Social Media, Urges Fans To Be Kind

For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, being "real" is what truly counts. Bold and confident, she is unabashed in showcasing her authentic self.

The Khushi actor recently turned cover girl for Grazia magazine, making heads turn with her slew of fashionable looks. The 38-year-old revealed that one hard pill she had to swallow was being as kind to herself as she is to others.

Elaborating on the topic, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "I try to keep it as real as possible, and I hope I'm doing a good enough job of that. I think that it's important to be authentic on social media, along with taking those breaks and keeping a safe distance from it all."

The actress, who was diagnosed with Myositis - an autoimmune condition, has been open in talking about the medical condition, on par with sharing mental health updates and digital detox practices for holistic well-being.

Back in July, Samantha Ruth Prabhu talked about her phone addiction and how she overcame the habit. "I couldn't control this relationship with my phone, which I was starting to question again, and this false sense of importance that 'It's my work and it has to be done'," she shared in her health podcast Take 20 with health coach Ryan Fernando.

To break the unhealthy habit, Samantha Ruth Prabhu "went on a silent retreat for three days without phone, no communication, no eye contact, no reading, no writing, no stimulation of any kind,” which she found to be a “humbling experience."

Her key takeaway from the detox phase was, "So much of my ego is connected to my phone. Who I am, how important I am, what I have achieved, and when it isn't there, you are just another living thing, like a worm, a bird. Nothing at all. Just going to live, you're going to be born, live and die, as simple as that. Phone creates so much of an artificial existence for you."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny opposite Varun Dhawan, believes in leading a healthy life and encourges her Insta fam to do the same.