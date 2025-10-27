Soha Ali Khan On Raising Inaaya In A 'Digital-First World': "It's A Learning Journey For Me"

Soha Ali Khan, an actor, author, and a royal, is known for speaking her mind. Her podcast, All About Her, is making headlines for not just the guests that are gracing the show but also because of the conversations between the host and them.

Daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore and cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha is known for her wit, kindness, and poised personality. She is thoughtful and has been outspoken while being cautious of her privileges. In the recent interview with India Today, for the Anything But segment, the actor opened up about her parenting style and bringing up a Gen Alpha.

Grandparents Are The Best Teachers

In our culture, a child is considered lucky if they have grown up hearing dadi-nani ke kisse. Not only do the stories form the core of our childhood, but they also instil moral values and create our perception of the world.

Soha Ali Khan believes that her grandparents were her best teachers, and she tries to ensure that Inaaya also spend as much time as she can with her grandparents. Time and again, the actor has shared images of her daughter spending time with Sharmila Tagore and paternal grandparents, Jyoti and Ravi Khemu.

"My relationship with my grandparents has always been incredibly special. I have such fond memories of spending time with them during festivals, especially in the kitchen. I remember once making halwa with my grandmother, and it was such a fun experience, chatting away while she showed me how it's done," Soha said.

She confessed that her grandparents taught her to be kind, patient, and grounded. "Their stories, wisdom, and the little traditions we shared, like taking evening walks, have stayed with me. I feel so grateful that Inaaya now gets to experience it too, which keeps our family traditions alive across generations," she added.

Bring Up A Gen Alpha

Gen Zs are in the present and have entered the workforce, but Gen Alphas are the future. They are young and teens, and obviously coming up with more slang and abbreviations that we can keep track of.

In this digital world, we have also seen kids on social media posting reels and making content. In fact, many celebrity kids have accounts on social media the day they are born [though the accounts remain private]. But Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan are all for the balanced approach.

"The paparazzi culture today is far more present and, at times, intrusive, especially when it involves children. Kunal and I understand that a certain amount of visibility comes with the territory, but we draw clear boundaries when it comes to Inaaya," she told the publication.

In a world where, parents often decide for their kids, Soha believes in open communication and addressing what her child is feeling or thinking. "One pattern I consciously wanted to break was the idea that children should always 'be seen and not heard'" she said.

"With Inaaya, I really wanted to encourage open communication, to let her ask questions, express her feelings, and have a voice in the family," she added.

"That does not mean that there are no boundaries. It's about involving them in conversations and allowing space for their individuality to grow. It's a learning journey for me as well, but it feels right," Soha said.

Speaking about Gen Alphas, she said, "Children today are growing up in such a digital-first world, which makes them incredibly aware and curious. For us, having a pet has been a beautiful influence on Inaaya. It teaches empathy, responsibility, and gives her a real-world connection that goes beyond the screen," the actor said.

"It's all about balance, not perfection. We try to prioritise playtime, reading, and time outdoors. Of course, there are days when the screen comes to the rescue, and that's okay too," Soha concluded.

Soha continues to share pictures with Inaaya but she is mindful of not overexposing her to the world. Not only does she play with her but also works out, indulges in different activities, and takes her out on play dates with her cousins, Taimur and Jeh, sons of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

