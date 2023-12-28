Sharmila Tagore Is An Epitome Of Elegance And Grace In A Floral Saree For Koffee With Karan Episode

Sharmila Tagore Is An Epitome Of Elegance And Grace In A Floral Saree

Sharmila Tagore, a veteran Bollywood actress known for her phenomenal performances in the 1960s and 70s has a special place in our hearts for her elegant style, poise, and impeccable wardrobe choices. The actress kept her style top-notch, always open to bold wardrobe experiments, which is how she slayed a bikini look so confidently on the cover of Filmfare in 1960. The star was recently on the set of Koffee with Karan and looked just as gorgeous as she did back in the day. She donned an elegant floral saree in black with ivory and olive-green flowers. She paired it with a short-sleeved black blouse. For accessories, she kept it chic and classy in a layered pearl necklace and pearl stud earrings. Her minimally glam makeup included a dash of kohl in the eyes and pink lip gloss. She was accompanied by her son Saif Ali Khan who looked dapper in an exquisite all-black suit.

For Sharmila Tagore's recent birthday celebrations, the Pataudi household was in full attendance. The actress wore a simple black kurta with delicate floral motifs in white. The three-quarter-sleeved kurta featured brown buttons at the front. Sharmila Tagore accessorised her look with a pair of delicate hoop earrings and kept it minimal.

In another picture of Sharmila Tagore clicked with her daughter Soha Ali Khan, the actress looked charming in a floral sheer saree. The black sareehad beautiful floral prints in red, yellow, and green. She wore a short-sleeved black blouse with her saree. Her accessories included a pearl necklace which complemented her elegant style. Her rosy makeup was also perfect.

Sharmila Tagore has always been a style icon and continues to do that even today.

