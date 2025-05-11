Like Mother, Like Daughter: Soha Ali Khan And Sharmila Tagore Celebrate Mothers Day In Ethnic Style

To bring in the Mother's Day 2025 festivities, Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan and her mother and veteran actress, Sharmila Tagore dressed in their ethnic best. The Chhorii 2 actress posted a rather loved up post on her Instagram that saw the mother-daughter duo looking same-same but different in ethnic style.

Soha Ali Khan was seen wearing a bright red lehenga with overall floral embroidered details interspersed with sequin embellishments. The ensemble featured a sleeveless blouse with a plunging U-neckline and a cropped waist design that was teamed with a matching voluminous lehenga and a see-through mesh dupatta adorned with intricate floral bootas and a heavily embroidered border.

Soha went for a natural glam avatar clear skin, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, a touch of pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a rose lip colour; in addition to her tresses being styled in a salon style waterfall open waves look.

Sharmila Tagore matched sartorial steps with her daughter, draped in a mustard hued Banarasi silk saree that was detailed with the most exquisite gold boota work and a statement palla. The Gulmohar actress teamed it with a matching half-sleeve blouse with a standing collar made out of a block coloured silk fabric.

Sharmila Tagore went the ethnic glam route with arched brows, a touch of rose berry blush on her cheeks, eyeliner defined eyes, a berry hued satin lip colour, and a red bindi to complete the ethnic look.

One peculiar thing to note is that both the mother and daughter were twinning and winning by going sans accessories for these ethnic ensembles. Guess that is what Mother's Day is all about; sharing style files and smiles.

