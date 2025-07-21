Soha Ali Khan Kickstarts The Week With An Incredible Full-Body Workout

When it comes to fitness, Soha Ali Khan is at the top of her game. The actress often posts sneak peeks of her workout routines on Instagram. Recently, she inspired her fans to hit the gym with her intense full-body workout regimen. Soha shared a video of herself sweating it out in the gym on Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan's Workout Routine

Dressed in a lavender athleisure set and a matching cap, Soha Ali Khan started her fitness session by doing unilateral waves with battle ropes.

Next, the star was seen doing chest-supported T-bar rows.

The next exercise in Soha Ali Khan's routine included tricep kickbacks with a kettlebell, followed by a set of standing straight-arm lat pulldowns.

Then, she moved on to doing hanging leg raises.

Soha finished her fitness routine with a cardio boost on the stair climber and elliptical cross trainer.

In the caption, she wrote, "Muscles and mascara - both stay on as we do it again - and again - and again! #gymgirl #fitnessmotivation."

Benefits Of Doing Soha Ali Khan's Workout

Here are some benefits of Soha Ali Khan's workout routine:

1. Unilateral waves with battle rope: This exercise involves creating alternating up-and-down waves in the ropes by moving one arm at a time, which challenges your core muscles more and is excellent for building power, strength and endurance.

2. T-bar row: A resistance exercise, T-bar rows strengthen your back muscles, particularly the latissimus dorsi (lats - large, flat muscle located on the back). It is considered a compound movement because it engages multiple muscle groups at once, including the rhomboids, trapezius (traps), rear deltoids, biceps, forearms, core and even the glutes and hamstrings for stability.

3. Kettlebell tricep kickback: This targets your triceps. It helps build single-arm strength, improves muscular imbalances and contributes to overall muscle growth.

4. Arm lat pulldown: This specific variation of the lat pulldown exercise primarily strengthens the latissimus dorsi (lats) and supports muscles like the biceps and triceps, while also improving posture, grip strength and shoulder stability.

5. Hanging leg raise: A challenging core exercise performed while suspended from a pull-up bar. It primarily targets the abdominal muscles, particularly the lower abs and hip flexors, while also engaging grip strength and upper body stability.

6. Stair climber and elliptical cross trainer: Working out on these machines offers excellent cardiovascular benefits such as calorie burning and muscle strengthening. While the stair climber primarily targets the lower body, the elliptical provides a full-body, low-impact workout.