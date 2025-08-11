How Ashneer Grover Lost 10 Kg With Discipline And <i>Zidd</i>: "Losing Inches And Kilos With..."

Have you been too busy to work out or lose weight? Well, you should take cues from Ashneer Grover, the former co-founder and managing director of the Indian fintech company BharatPe. After Shark Tank Season 1, he realised that he was being referred to as the "mota wala Shark". That realisation became his turning point, pushing him to take his health seriously and begin his weight loss journey.

Ashneer Grover credited his weight loss transformation to two core principles - discipline and zidd (determination). These two simple mantras became the pillars of his 10 kg weight loss journey. He made sustainable changes in his lifestyle for the transformation.

One of the first shifts was replacing junk food with workouts and healthy eating. In an old post on Instagram, the 43-year-old businessman shared in the caption that he has been losing inches and kilos with healthy eating and "walking miles".

Nutrition played a big role in Ashneer Grover's weight loss journey. While he did not share all the details of his diet, Ashneer Grover's approach included eating balanced meals with carbohydrates, lean proteins, fibre, and healthy fats.

Your diet and workout routine play a pivotal role in helping people lose weight. According to Healthline, walking is one of the most effective ways for weight loss. It can help you burn calories, build lean muscle, reduce belly fat, improve your mood, and give you sustainable results.

Also, eating healthy is one of the key factors in weight loss. A 2020 study published in the journal Nutrition found that eating a healthy diet, which includes protein and carbohydrate foods, can help you lose weight.

Ashneer Grover's weight loss transformation is a reminder that sustainable weight loss is less about extreme measures and more about everyday discipline.