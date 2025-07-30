Soha Ali Khan's Dead Hang Challenge Is All The Midweek Fitspiration You Need

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast who often shares videos of her workout routine on her social media. The 46-year-old actor believes in staying fit and active, and her gym sessions are proof.

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Soha Ali Khan recently took to her Instagram to do a dead hang challenge. And she feels too comfortable doing it like it's nothing.

Soha Ali Khan Performs Dead Hang

Soha Alia Khan, who is known for acing some of the most difficult exercises, has taken it on herself to ace the dead hang challenge. Asking her Insta fam, "How long can you dead hang?" the Chhorii 2 actor performed the challenge.

What Is Dead Hang Exercise?

A simple yet effective exercise, dead hangs are believed to help strengthen your grip, strengthen your shoulders, and improve posture. It also helps loosen up tight muscles and build endurance.

According to Healthline, the benefits of dead hang include strengthening your upper back, shoulders, core, forearms, hands, and wrist flexors. It can also help improve grip strength and relieve shoulder pain.

How To Perform A Dead Hang?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing a dead hang exercise:

Find a sturdy overhead bar.

Grip the bar with an overhead grip.

Lift your feet off the ground.

Engage your core and shoulders as you hang on the bar.

Hold the position for as long as you can.

While this exercise is not difficult to perform, you have to be careful with the grip. Don't loosen the grip. If you are a beginner, make sure to perform it under the guidance of an instructor.