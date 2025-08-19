Who Is Manika Vishwakarma, The 22-Year-Old From Rajasthan Who Won The Miss Universe India 2025 Title?

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025 and will now represent India at the global Miss Universe stage in Thailand later this year. She received the title from the former Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha.

The glittering grand finale was held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on August 18, 2025, for the second consecutive year. Manika Vishwakarma was chosen Miss Universe India out of 48 contestants. The first runner-up was Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Mehak Dhingra from Haryana as the second runner-up, and Amishi Kaushik was the third runner-up.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Miss Universe India, Manika Vishwakarma says, "... This feeling is so amazing. The journey has been amazing. I would like to thank my mentors, my teachers, my parents, my friends, and my family for everything. I aim to do my best to represent India at… pic.twitter.com/zHndCUB4Xl — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

Who Is Manika Vishwakarma?

The Miss Universe India 2025 is from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and currently residing in Delhi, where she is balancing her studies and pageantry preparations. A final year student of the Political Science and Economics degree, she won the Miss Universe Rajasthan title last year.

A multi-talented personality, Manika Vishwakarma is a trained classical dancer and an excellent artist, with these achievements being just a few of her notable accomplishments. She has also represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an initiative organised under the Ministry of External Affairs. Her artistic excellence and talent have won her accolades from the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.

Her achievements extend beyond art and academics. An advocate of neurodivergence, Mainka Vishwakarma is also the founder of Neuronova - an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about conditions like ADHD and reshaping conversations around these conditions. The aim is not to view these conditions as problems, but as unique cognitive strengths.

In an interview with ANI, Manika Vishwakarma shared, "My journey started from my hometown, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the competition. We need to inculcate confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone played a big role in this. I thank all those who helped me and made me what I am today. Competition is not just a field; it is a world of its own that builds the character of a person."

Organised by Glamanand Group, the selection committee of Miss Universe India 2025 included fashion designer Ashley Rebello, movie director Farhad Samji, Actress and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, and Founder of Act Now Organisation Rajiv K Shrivastava, among others.