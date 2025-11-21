Manika Vishwakarma Dazzles In An Open-Back Golden Dress For Miss Universe 2025 Finale

Manika Vishwakarma made the right noise in the ongoing 74th edition of the Miss Universe 2025. From sashaying down the ramp in stunning silhouettes to making an impression with her witty answers, she made India proud and how. Although the 22-year-old couldn't make it to the top 12, she certainly had fashion enthusiasts taking notes with her breathtaking ensemble in the grand finale.

Manika Vishwakarma's Golden Gown For The Finale

For the important day, Manika Vishwakarma rested her faith on the Vietnam-based designer label, Nha Mot 9192. She slipped into a figure-hugging golden gown. The fitted number was a high-neck wonder plunging into a floor-skimming length, showcasing remarkable craftsmanship. Heavy embellishments dominated the outfit, adding the right dose of shimmer. The credit goes to the intricate gold and silver beading and embroidery. The light fabric featured long, ruffled sleeves with a high slit on the left, delivering a bold spin.

A bunch of tassels cascaded from the structured shoulder on the left, serving oomph and panache in equal measure. Abstract gold detailing, taking the shape of complex vine-like patterns on the torn and down the entire gown, offered a touch of whimsy. Contributing to the elegance were the scattered star and floral appliqué formations resembling shimmering liquid gold.

Manika Vishwakarma's Makeup For Miss Universe 2025 Finale

Manika Vishwakarma went all in when it came to the glam factor. Adhering to the beachy, gold palette, she opted for a warm base. A generous amount of bronzer dabbed on the high points of her cheeks framed her face beautifully. A few drops of highlighter, minus any rosy blush, doubled her flawless radiance. Nude lips were the right pick. Meanwhile, a stroke of winged eyeliner, mascara-coated wispy lashes and sparkly eyeshadow sealed her eye drama.

To round it off, the Rajasthan-based model wore a statement earring and an ear cuff. She styled her hair in a pin-straight fashion, looking as chic as one can be.

Manika Vishwakarma couldn't participate in the pageant's evening gown round as she was eliminated in the swimsuit round. Her white monokini with gold adornments failed to impress the judges. The countries in the top 12 are Guadeloupe, Colombia, Cuba, Malta, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Chile, Thailand, the Philippines, China, and Venezuela.

The Miss Universe pageant finale concluded on November 21, and Mexico's Fatima Bosch was crowned the winner.

