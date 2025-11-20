What Are India's Manika Vishwakarma's Chances Of Winning Miss Universe 2025?

When Manika Vishwakarma steps onto the Miss Universe 2025 stage in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21, she will do so as more than just India's representative.

With the competition shaping up to be one of the most intense editions in recent years, pageant watchers are asking the same question: Does Manika truly have what it takes to break into the Top 5, and possibly bring home the crown?

A Profile Built For Today's Miss Universe

Modern pageantry has shifted significantly from its earlier emphasis on glamour alone. The contemporary Miss Universe candidate must embody poise, intellect, and social awareness, and Manika appears to fit that mould with ease.

Coming from Rajasthan, she presents a blend of academic strength and creative depth. Her background as a classical dancer enhances her ability to command the stage with a unique elegance and emotional presence.

Her national victory earlier this year vaulted her into the spotlight, but it is her advocacy that adds genuine weight to her Miss Universe campaign. Through her initiative "Neuronova," she actively promotes awareness of neurodiversity, a topic that remains underrepresented but deeply relevant in social discourse.

This cause aligns seamlessly with the Miss Universe organisation's emphasis on transformational leadership, allowing her to anchor her personal story in meaningful purpose.

Her Rising Fan Base

Visibility is currency in global pageants, and in this area, Manika is experiencing an encouraging surge. Her official photoshoots and early on-ground appearances in Thailand have sparked buzz among pageant enthusiasts, while her polished walk, styling, and camera presence showcase months of meticulous preparation.

Her preliminary performance further strengthened her standing. When asked the iconic question once posed to Sushmita Sen, "What for you is the essence of being a woman?" Manika delivered a poised, contemporary response that resonated with judges and audiences alike.

Not only this, but Manika's golden national costume at Miss Universe 2025 also stole the spotlight. Titled "The Birth of Enlightenment," the outfit paid tribute to Buddhism.

The Hurdles That Could Shape Her Fate

However, the Miss Universe crown is never secured by popularity alone. With delegates from more than 130 countries, including powerhouses from Latin America, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe, the 2025 contest is fiercely competitive. Many of these contestants arrive with years of national-level training, robust advocacy programmes, and well-coordinated production support.

Manika's most challenging round lies ahead, which is the final question round. The last few moments on stage often determine the winner. Finalists must respond to a high-pressure, globally broadcast question with brevity, precision, and emotional resonance. Many front-runners in the past have lost momentum here due to overthinking or vague answers.

How Far Can She Go In The Competition?

Based on her preparation and performance so far, Manika appears well on track to advance to the semifinals. If she delivers strong scores across her evening gown, swimsuit, and national costume segments-along with impactful media interactions-her path to the Top 10 seems entirely feasible.

A Top 5 placement, while highly competitive, is certainly within reach if she excels in the interview and maintains emotional composure in the final Q&A.

Should she secure the crown, Manika Vishwakarma would become India's fourth Miss Universe winner, joining the legacy of Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta, and Harnaaz Sandhu.

With the 2025 theme "The Power of Love" celebrating unity, empowerment, and resilience, Manika's journey aligns remarkably well with the values the pageant seeks to spotlight.

