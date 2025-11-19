Manika Vishwakarma's Golden National Costume At Miss Universe 2025 Is A Tribute To Buddhism

Manika Vishwakarma, who is representing India on the global platform of Miss Universe 2025, turned heads in her latest look. The diva paid tribute to the cultural heritage of her homeland in an ensemble titled "The Birth of Enlightenment" - the National Costume of Miss Universe India.

As the Miss India 2025 walked the stage wearing the unique, golden attire, it was a moment of pride and utmost sophistication. "This look honours the sacred moment when the Buddha attains enlightenment under the bodhi tree. Honouring a profound spiritual event, let me present India," the host described Manika's look. She was seen making symbolic hand gestures that added to her regal vibe.

Manika Vishwakarma's golden national costume at Miss Universe 2025 was a skilful mix of traditional Indian cultural elements and high glamour. It featured a voluminous sculptural floor-length gown layered with intricately embroidered handiwork panels that symbolised wealth, divinity, prosperity, and power. She paired it with an extravagant headpiece, which added to her regal vibe.

The overall ensemble paid tribute to the profound spiritual moment in Buddhism when Lord Buddha had achieved enlightenment.

Manika also outlined the details of her look in a post shared on Instagram. She wrote, "Inspired by the sacred origins of Buddhism in India, this magnificent costume pays homage to the moment Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi Tree in Bodh Gaya - a moment that radiated wisdom and peace across the world. The ensemble is crafted in regal gold and saffron hues, symbolising divinity, purity, and the eternal light of knowledge. The structure of the attire draws from ancient temple architecture, resembling the golden spires and stupas that grace the Buddhist monasteries of Sanchi and Bodh Gaya. The intricate goldwork mirrors the leaf patterns of the Bodhi Tree, under which Buddha discovered the path to Nirvana."

She added, "At the heart of the costume shines the Dharma Chakra, the Wheel of Truth - an illuminated golden emblem representing the cycle of life, moral law, and the Eightfold Path. The chakra is positioned as the central motif, radiating light to signify the spread of Buddhist philosophy from India to the world. A flowing saffron train cascades behind, echoing the robes of monks who carry forward Buddha's message of compassion and mindfulness. The headdress, inspired by temple spires (Shikharas), rises in ornate tiers of gold filigree and crystal, crowned with a lotus bloom - the symbol of purity born from the earth yet untouched by it."

The 74th Miss Universe ceremony will take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand, on November 21, 2025. Manika Vishwakarma will represent India in this highly anticipated event, competing against over 130 contestants from around the world.

