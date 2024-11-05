Like Soha Ali Khan, Enjoy These 5 Fun Activities As A Family In The Maldives

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram handle is proof that she loves traveling. From France to Denmark and from Australia to the Netherlands, she has visited many picturesque locations. And currently, the actress is in Maldives with her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya. To keep us all updated, Soha dropped a string of pictures from their family vacation on Instagram. In the first frame, we can spot Soha riding a tricycle while Kunal enjoys gelato. Next, the couple is seen in tropical outfits posing against a water backdrop. Then, the duo is joined by their little munchkin, Inaaya, for a cute family snapshot. There is also an image of Kunal in a pool, holding his baby daughter up in his arms, which reminds us of the iconic Baahubali scene. In additional pictures, the family of three can be seen enjoying time by the beach, posing on a yacht and spending quality moments together. “Got us some vitamin sea,” read the text attached to the post.

Just like Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, if you are also planning a trip to the Maldives with your family, below are some activities you must do:

1. Snorkelling

The Maldives is famous for its clear waters and colourful marine life. Families can go snorkelling and see vibrant fish, sea turtles, and even manta rays. It is a safe and exciting way to explore underwater.

2. Island Hopping

Take a boat trip to explore different islands. Each island has its own charm, with stunning beaches, local shops and unique culture. You can visit local markets, try Maldivian food and enjoy the beauty of the islands with your loved ones.

3. Dolphin Watching

You would not want to miss a dolphin-watching tour in the evenings. Watching dolphins swim and play in their natural habitat is a magical experience for everyone. It is a chance to see these amazing creatures up close as they jump and flip in the water.

4. Beach Games

Spend time on the beach playing games like beach volleyball, frisbee or building sandcastles. The soft, white sand is perfect for family fun, and you can relax under the sun or in the shade of palm trees.

5. Sunset Cruises

End your day with a sunset cruise. Enjoy the views of the sun setting over the ocean while you relax. It is a perfect time to take pictures and create beautiful memories together as a family.

