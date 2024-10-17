Soha Ali Khan Finds "Balance In The Chaos" With Her Workout Of Varied Impact

Soha Ali Khan is not only a regular gym-goer but she loves to lead a balanced lifestyle. Recently, the actress dropped a video on Instagram serving major stay-fit-and-fab goals. The clip begins with Soha entering the gym wearing a pink outfit. She started her workout with dumbbell lunges, a weight-training exercise that strengthens and tones the muscles in the lower body, such as the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves. This exercise also helps in improving balance and maintaining core stability. Next, Soha shifted her attention to executing leg raises. This physical activity helps to build core strength. They can also enhance balance and posture.

Soha Ali Khan performed pushup variations as well. Pushups are beneficial for increasing endurance power and improving cardiovascular health. Following that, the actress indulged in a series of planks, hanging knee raises, battle ropes and warming up the shoulders on a treadmill. These aerobics cater to the body's toning and sculpting besides building muscle strength. At the end of the video, Soha displayed commendable balance on a Bosu ball while catching balls thrown by her trainer. This type of drill improves balance, stability and coordination. “Finding balance in the chaos,” read her side note.

Soha Ali Khan keeps updating her fans with her fitness posts. Previously, Soha shared a video on her Instagram feed where she was seen pulling off some strenuous exercises under the guidance of her coach Mahesh. In the video, performed a set of pole squats, an activity which helps to strengthen the glutes. It was followed by a series of dumbbell jumps, more squats, and intense leg stretching exercises. This form of workout aids in blood circulation, strengthening muscles, and relieving joint pains.

Not just at the gym, Soha Ali Khan often participates in home workouts under the supervision of her trainer Mahesh. Not too long ago, she executed an impressive handstand with one hand while balancing on yoga blocks. Soha used dumbbells as props for carrying out squats as well.

Soha Ali Khan's workout videos are indeed a treat to watch