Advertisement

Soha Ali Khan Finds "Balance In The Chaos" With Her Workout Of Varied Impact

Soha Ali Khan keeps herself strong with a high-impact workout ahead of the festive season

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Soha Ali Khan Finds "Balance In The Chaos" With Her Workout Of Varied Impact
Soha Ali Khan Finds "Balance In The Chaos" With Her Latest Power-Packed Workout

Soha Ali Khan is not only a regular gym-goer but she loves to lead a balanced lifestyle. Recently, the actress dropped a video on Instagram serving major stay-fit-and-fab goals. The clip begins with Soha entering the gym wearing a pink outfit. She started her workout with dumbbell lunges, a weight-training exercise that strengthens and tones the muscles in the lower body, such as the glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves. This exercise also helps in improving balance and maintaining core stability. Next, Soha shifted her attention to executing leg raises. This physical activity helps to build core strength. They can also enhance balance and posture.

Soha Ali Khan performed pushup variations as well. Pushups are beneficial for increasing endurance power and improving cardiovascular health. Following that, the actress indulged in a series of planks, hanging knee raises, battle ropes and warming up the shoulders on a treadmill. These aerobics cater to the body's toning and sculpting besides building muscle strength. At the end of the video, Soha displayed commendable balance on a Bosu ball while catching balls thrown by her trainer. This type of drill improves balance, stability and coordination. “Finding balance in the chaos,” read her side note.

Also Read: Rakshabandhan 2024: From Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan To Soha And Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood's Brother-Sister Style Game

Soha Ali Khan keeps updating her fans with her fitness posts. Previously, Soha shared a video on her Instagram feed where she was seen pulling off some strenuous exercises under the guidance of her coach Mahesh. In the video, performed a set of pole squats, an activity which helps to strengthen the glutes. It was followed by a series of dumbbell jumps, more squats, and intense leg stretching exercises. This form of workout aids in blood circulation, strengthening muscles, and relieving joint pains. 

Not just at the gym, Soha Ali Khan often participates in home workouts under the supervision of her trainer Mahesh. Not too long ago, she executed an impressive handstand with one hand while balancing on yoga blocks. Soha used dumbbells as props for carrying out squats as well. 

Also Read: Soha Ali Khan Shares Her Flight Hacks For Parents Of Young Children While Traveling With Daughter Inaaya

Soha Ali Khan's workout videos are indeed a treat to watch

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Soha Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan Fitness, Soha Ali Khan Fitness Mantra, Soha Ali Khan Fitness Routine, Soha Ali Khan Fitness Tips, Soha Ali Khan Fitness Video
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Shraddha Kapoor's Wellness Lesson On Accepting Insecurities: "Most Human Thing To Be Vulnerable"
Soha Ali Khan Finds "Balance In The Chaos" With Her Workout Of Varied Impact
Whether "Training Hard Or Hardly Training" Alaya Furniturewalla's <i>Anantasana</i> Was Pure Perfection
Next Article
Whether "Training Hard Or Hardly Training" Alaya Furniturewalla's Anantasana Was Pure Perfection
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com