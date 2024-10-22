When It's An Off From The Gym, Soha Ali Khan Turns To Badminton "Any Day"

If we have to name a person from the film industry who is extremely dedicated to fitness, it has to be Soha Ali Khan. She regularly hits the gym and partakes in an array of workouts inspiring us to follow suit. Want proof? Scroll down her social media handles. Soha's latest Instagram entry unleashes her sporty side. Dressed in grey athleisure, she was seen hitting the badminton court. One of the snaps captured her in an intense moment when she was all set to strike. In the following picture, Soha posed for the lens with a racquet. “I'd rather be playing badminton, any day,” read her caption. Badminton is a moderate-intensity activity that strengthens the heart, tones muscles, lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke, helps in weight loss and enhances metabolism. It also makes the body more flexible, improves concentration and reduces stress and anxiety.

A day ago, Soha Ali Khan was seen sweating it out at the gym. She shared a video on Instagram showcasing her “happy gym dance”. The reason was that it was Sunday the next day. We get it Soha, we do. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the actress held the seat of the chest press machine and grooved a little by lifting her legs one by one. She seemed to be in a cheerful mood and wrote in the caption, “My happy gym dance because tomorrow is Sunday.” Dancing is a form of light-impact sessions that helps to improve mood and give recovery time from intense calorie-shredding workouts.

Previously, Soha Ali Khan showed how she found balance amid the chaos of her life by indulging in some sports. In one of her Instagram posts, she offered a few glimpses of her high-impact workout. It began with her performing dumbbell lunges, an exercise that strengthens and tones the muscles in the lower body and helps in improving balance and maintaining core stability. After that, the fitness enthusiast executed leg raises, a physical activity that builds core strength and enhances balance and posture. Next, she did some pushups as they are beneficial for increasing endurance power and improving cardiovascular health. Sharing the sneak peeks Soha Ali Khan penned, “Finding balance in the chaos.” Well, we must say, the list continues.

Soha Ali Khan's fitness dairies are pretty incredible.

