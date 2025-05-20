Sharmila Tagore And Simi Garewal Celebrate Satyajit Ray In Style At Cannes 2025

Legendary actors Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal attended the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for the screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri. American filmmaker Wes Anderson restored the Bengali-language film, titled Days and Nights in the Forest in English, and its 4K version was showcased at the film festival under Cannes Classics section.

Actors Simi Garewal and Sharmila Tagore marked their iconic attendance at the prestigious gala without compromising on their personal style.

Simi Garewal and Sharmila Tagore at Cannes 2025. Photo: Film Heritage Foundation

What Sharmila Tagore Wore At Cannes 2025

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore wore a dark green handwoven saree, taking Indian heritage to the global stage. The iconic actor, who has long been appreciated for her timeless grace, chose an understated look that simply looked exemplary.

Her saree featured delicate golden zari borders with vertical stripes running all over it. The traditional motifs on the pallu flowed gracefully and added a touch of regality to the outfit.

For accessories, she chose to wear something very simple yet elegant to complement the look. She chose a gold necklace with small earrings that brought together the whole look. Her naturally styled silver hair added to her timeless aesthetic.

What Simi Garewal Wore To Cannes 2025

The ever-so-graceful Simi Garewal stayed true to her fashion statement at Cannes 2025. Simi, who loves white, walked the red carpet in a beautiful ensemble in the shade of the subtle hue.

A custom-made gown from the Indian couture label Karleo, her look echoed her classic personality while aligning with the high fashion aesthetics of the global event.

Blending vintage glamour and modern couture, the host of Rendezvous wore a voluminous ivory skirt with roses and intricate silk threadwork over it. The dress was paired with a cascading jacket with structured shoulders and long sleeves that made the outfit look regal. The geometric and pearl-beaded embroidery on the jacket looked rich without looking overwhelming.

The statement choker brought the look together. The understated earrings complemented the outfit and choker. The statement cocktail ring and crystal-studded clutch added some glamour to the look.

Her hairdo was softly parted and styled with volume. Her makeup included a bold lip, defined eyes, and luminous base that enhanced her natural beauty.

While Simi Garewal is making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival at 77 this year, Sharmila Tagore is not new to the event. She first joined the festival as a jury member in 2009.