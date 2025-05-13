Simi Garewal, 76, Is Making Her Cannes Debut This Year In A Custom Karleo Ensemble

Cannes just got a whole lot glamorous - and desi! The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is going to see a several Indian names, and leading the charge is none other than the ever-graceful veteran actress Simi Garewal.

Known for her timeless elegance and iconic roles in Indian cinema, Simi Garewal is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, which begins on April 13. The 76-year-old will be walking the red carpet on May 19 for the screening of the restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 classic Aranyer Din Ratri, in which she played a key role. The film will be showcased in the Cannes Classics section, marking a significant moment in Indian cinematic history.

The restoration was carried out by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project, in collaboration with renowned filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Wes Anderson, alongside India's Film Heritage Foundation.

The Karz actress revealed in the post that she has decided to go with the Indian couture label Karleo for her Cannes debut. The clothing label is known for creating evening wear and accessories. She will be wearing a custom-made gown by the label, which they also specialise in.

"So I've finally decided as to who will design my ensemble for the red carpet in Cannes!! It's on 19th May, when we present my film with Ray, 'Arranyer Din Ratri' restored by Wes Anderson, Martin Scorcese & Heritage Foundation. Because I love their aesthetics...I've chosen @karleofashion!" she captioned the clip.

Thrilled to see her debut at Cannes 2025, fans and fashion enthusiasts called Simi Garewal's debut an iconic moment. Garewal's debut not only celebrates her illustrious career but also shines a global spotlight on India's cinematic and cultural legacy at one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

But wait, she's not alone! Cannes red carpet will sparkle with a stellar lineup of Indian celebrities, artists and influencers. With India making a wave at Cannes like never before, this marks a true celebration of Indian cinema, fashion and creativity at a global stage.