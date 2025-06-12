Alia Bhatt Shares A Sneak Peek Into Her "2 Days At Cannes"

Alia Bhatt made a spectacular red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. She served not one but four stunning looks. The credit goes to stylist Rhea Kapoor for choosing the mesmerising outfits. Now, the Jigra star has shared glimpses of her two-day extravaganza.

The video, posted on YouTube, opens to Alia Bhatt getting ready for Day 1. Her makeup and hair are being done as she sits patiently in the chair. “We're here at Cannes. Rhea's not looking happy,” Alia sings playfully, teasing Rhea. To this, Rhea replied that she was “thinking” about how to tie her look together.

Alia Bhatt is the brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris and walked on the Cannes red carpet for the beauty major.

“This is my first time at Cannes and I'm nervously excited,” admits Alia Bhatt. She refuses to have a centre-parted hairstyle, claiming that it doesn't suit her face.

Her makeup artist follows the instructions and combs her pin-straight tresses into a side-parted fashion. Blush on her cheeks gave her a rosy glow, her eyebrows are filled and a soft eyeshadow is dabbed - sculpting her face beautifully. Hairspray helped her get-ready to keep Alia's neat bun in place.

Then, Alia Bhatt slipped into the ivory-nude Schiaparelli mermaid gown. After a quick photoshoot on the hotel balcony, she arrived at the red carpet. The actress greeted the attendees with a smile, shook hands with some of them and posed with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

Alia Bhatt's second look was a Giorgio Armani Prive gown. It was picked from the label's spring/summer 2025 collection. The strapless number was a bejewelled wonder and the beaded hair cap was reminiscent of the 1920s flapper style.

Alia Bhatt's next two sartorial avatars were from Gucci. She radiated old Hollywood glamour in a sunflower-yellow pencil skirt, a matching corset top and a cropped jacket. The floral headscarf screamed French fashion. Soon after, she switched to a nude-hued monogrammed GG sari, embracing a desi charm.