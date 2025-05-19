Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Daughter Saba Pataudi Arrive At The French Riveria Ahead Of <i>Aranyer Din Ratri</i> Screening

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on Monday arrived in Cannes with her daughter and jewellery designer Saba Pataudi for the screening of Satyajit Ray's 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri.

A 4K restored version of the Bengali-language movie, titled "Days and Nights in the Forest" in English, will be showcased at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Classics section today.

Pataudi shared a series of pictures with her mother on Instagram.

"Cannes 2025! Ma n Me...moments to cherish (sic)" she wrote in the caption.

Aranyer Din Ratri is presented and restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. The funding was provided by the Golden Globe Foundation.

Tagore, who was part of the ensemble cast of Aranyer Din Ratri, will attend the screening at the prestigious gala along with co-star Simi Garewal, producer Purnima Dutta, Margaret Bodde, executive director of The Film Foundation, and FHF founder Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

The premiere of the film will be presented by renowned Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray.

Aranyer Din Ratri, which explores the themes of alienation, class, and modernity, follows the story of four city-bred men who escape to the forests of Palamau for a carefree holiday, only to undergo a journey of self-discovery.

Based on the novel of the same name by author Sunil Gangopadhyay, the movie also featured Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Samit Bhanja, Robi Ghosh, and Aparna Sen.