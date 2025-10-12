Soha Ali Khan Gives Diwali Cleaning A Fitness Makeover

If Diwali preparations have left you with little time to exercise, take inspiration from Soha Ali Khan, who has found a creative way to combine festive cleaning with fitness. The actor recently shared a video on Instagram that brilliantly demonstrates how cleaning chores can double up as a workout.

In the video, Soha Ali Khan is seen in her gym, turning everyday cleaning tasks into an energetic fitness session. She powers through one move after another, seamlessly blending strength training with household cleaning.

In the first part of the video, the Chhorii 2 performs a functional movement that serves as a full-body warm-up. The exercise engages the shoulders, arms, core, and legs, helping improve mobility and blood circulation. It's a simple yet effective way to prepare the body for more intense exercises - or, in this case, an afternoon of Diwali cleaning.

Another segment shows Soha Ali Khan wiping mirrors with wide, sweeping motions. This movement mimics a dynamic upper-body workout, as she swipes her hands from the sides up and then down, engaging her shoulders, arms, and oblique muscles.

Adding a playful twist to side bends, the 47-year-old actor is also seen performing dynamic stretches that promote flexibility and improve the range of motion in the upper back and sides. These movements not only enhance mobility but also strengthen the core - all while keeping the cleaning going.

The next exercise is a pushup variation. In this move, Soha Ali Khan performs a classic push-up and then slides her body back and forth along the floor, incorporating an element of mobility training. Push-ups are known to strengthen the chest, shoulders, and triceps, and this sliding version adds an extra challenge to the core.

Soha Ali Khan's innovative workout is a reminder that fitness doesn't always have to mean hitting the gym. This Diwali, you can burn calories, tone muscles, and tick off your cleaning list - all at once.