Amid Bruce Willis's Dementia Battle, Emma Heming Says Holidays Are "Hard But Joyous": "We Have Adapted To It"

For many families, the holiday season becomes a mix of old traditions and new adjustments, and that is exactly how Emma Heming Willis is approaching Christmas this year. With Bruce Willis living with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the family has adapted to how they celebrate the big holiday.

Emma spoke to PEOPLE at the End Well 2025 conference in Los Angeles. She shared how they are preparing for the holidays in a way that suits everyone's comfort. “It's joyous. It's just different,” the author said. “Bruce loved Christmas and we love celebrating it with him. It just looks different, so we've kind of adapted to that.”

Emma also pointed out that this time of year can be overwhelming for many caregivers and families managing dementia. “For the families of those with dementia, holidays can be so hard,” she shared. She also mentioned the mood light with a familiar reference. “I think it's important to put Die Hard on because it's a Christmas movie,” she joked.

Emma explained that their celebrations now combine routine with flexibility. “You have to learn and adapt and make new memories, bring in the same traditions that you had before,” she said.

The author added that even though dementia brings challenges, it does not erase happiness. “Life goes on. It just goes on. Dementia is hard, but there is still joy in it. I think it's important that we don't paint such a negative picture around dementia. We are still laughing. There is still joy. It just looks different,” Emma said.

She described their home life as simple and grounded, focusing on connection rather than busy schedules. “Our life is very simple — it always actually has been,” she said. “I think that just being able to be present with him (Bruce Willis), that is the joy. Me being able to be his wife with him. Those are the moments.”

Emma and Bruce married since 2009 and share two young daughters – Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11. Bruce is also father to Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31, with ex-wife Demi Moore.