Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Best Actor Trophy Shines As Bright As Her Strapless Dress

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fashion force to be reckoned with. Over the years, she has delivered one style statement after another. From red carpet gowns to experimental silhouettes, the actress has carved her place as one of the most influential style icons.

At the Streaming Academy Awards on Saturday, Samantha reminded us again why her presence is always one to watch. And this time, she paired her fashion game with a winning moment - walking away with the award for Best Actor – Series (Female, Popular, Hindi) for Citadel: Honey Bunny.

What Samantha Wore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look for the evening was no less than a spectacle. Her outfit was picked from the shelves of That Antiquepiece by Yash Patil. The strapless, corset-style dress hugged her frame perfectly. The deep brown tones mixed with a muted metallic sheen gave the outfit a vintage richness. Intricate black beaded detailing ran across the fabric. The mid-length hemline was oh-so-sleek. Those Christian Louboutin pumps complemented the dress perfectly,

Samantha's hair, styled by Daksh Nidhi, framed her face in soft waves. Parted down the centre, her hair allowed the details of the dress and her jewellery to stand out.

Avni Rambhia's makeup played it cool and glowing. Samantha's skin looked luminous and fresh, with just the right amount of highlighter. Her eyes carried a soft metallic shimmer, matched with bold lashes that gave depth without being too heavy. A nude-pink lip tied everything together.

From the jewellery aisle, Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose statement pieces – diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, a sculpted ring, and a delicate bracelet. Each piece was striking on its own.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's appearance on stage to collect her award felt like a perfect fashion moment. The star did not just take home the Best Actor trophy; she owned the night in absolute style.