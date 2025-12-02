Samantha's Net Worth: Classy Apartments In Mumbai And Hyderabad To Luxury Cars Worth Lakhs

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, many fans were happy to see the couple begin a new chapter.

They exchanged vows in a low-key ceremony at Isha Foundation's Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. What also stood out was the bride's stunning engagement ring with a lozenge-cut diamond ring that might be valued at Rs 1.5 crore designed by a Greek jewellery designer.

The Family Man star Samantha Ruth Prabhu also owns other prized possessions that contribute to her estimated net worth around Rs 100-110 crore in 2025, according to MoneyControl.

Understandably, a big chunk of her income comes from her films. As reported by The Times of India, she charges Rs 3 to 5 crore per film. Brand deals are another strong stream of income for the star. As per Indiatimes, Samantha earns around Rs 8 crore a year from endorsements.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's investments in real estate also speak for her success. The actor owns a stunning duplex apartment in Hyderabad worth Rs 7.8 crore, according to Asianet. The home boasts of a clean design and classy interiors.

After her big OTT debut with The Family Man 2 and signing Citadel: Honey Bunny, both of which had her husband Raj Nidimoru attached as co-creator and co-producer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu bought a sea-facing 3 BHK flat in Mumbai for Rs 15 crore, as reported by The Times of India. The apartment offers calm ocean views and a comfortable space right in the busy city.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also launched her perfume brand called Secret Alchemist, which creates "fragrances with intention, blending rare Indian botanicals and modern artistry to craft scents that are both luxurious and conscious".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's love for luxury cars is also well known.

She owns an Audi Q7 (Rs 89.90 lakh), a Porsche Cayman GTS (Rs 1.46 crore) and a Land Rover Range Rover (Rs 2.26 crore). She also owns a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG (Rs 2.55 crore), a BMW 7 Series (Rs 1.42 crore) and a Jaguar XF (Rs 76 lakh). It is a lineup that reflects both style and power.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her next project, Netflix's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

