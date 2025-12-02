Who Designed Samantha's Showstopper Wedding Ring? All About The Athens-Based Designer

On December 1, 2025, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married and shared surreal images from their intimate temple wedding on social media. While celebrities and fans showered them with love, everyone's eyes were hooked to the unique engagement ring that the bride was showing off (and she must).

Initially, people were trying to figure out what kind of ring Samantha Ruth Prabhu was wearing and if she and Raj were engaged in February 2025 because the same jewel was spotted on her finger in an image. Priyanshy Goel, India's first celebrity jewellery expert, claimed that Raj proposed to Samantha with a lozenge-cut diamond ring that might be valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

Who Designed Samantha's Rs 1.5 Crore Engagement Ring?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's viral engagement ring is reportedly designed by Theodoros Savopoulos, an Athens-based jeweller from Greece. Unlike the popular designers who often post their creations on social media, Savopoulos stays away from the limelight, and according to A2Z, he operates entirely below the radar.

He is known to produce one-of-a-kind statement pieces annually. "Theodoros caters to an equally exclusive clientele of the most discerning collectors and connoisseurs," read the caption on an A2Z post.

David Warren, CEO, Moussaieff Jewellers in London, UK, shared an image of three one-of-a-kind rings designed by Theodoros in 2019. "Fascinating designs from Theodoros Savopoulos," read the caption.

Theodoros Savopoulos Wished Samantha And Raj "Eternal Light Upon Their Union"

Sharing an image of Samantha wearing her lozenge-cut diamond ring, featuring 8 portrait-cut diamond petals, Theodoros Savopoulos wrote, "Honoured to celebrate Samantha & Raj with diamonds whose natural clarity echoes their own, and with a wish for eternal light upon their union."

The portrait-cut diamonds in Samantha's ring have a connection with Indian history, and they were popular during the Mughal period. The ring is a masterpiece and only a handful of craftsmen in the world can create internet-breaking rare jewels like the actor's engagement ring.

