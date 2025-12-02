How Much Does Samantha's Stunning Wedding Ring Cost? What Experts Say

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate temple wedding. While their pictures as husband and wife went viral, the actor's engagement ring broke the internet.

From style to jewellery expert, everyone was asking about the ring that was spotted on Samantha's finger in February 2025. The two of them were likely engaged earlier this year, but people couldn't take their eyes off their hands.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Engagement Ring Is A Rs 1.5 Crore Jewel

In a video, Priyanshu Goel, India's first celebrity jewellery expert, shared that he was also confused about the ring. He claimed that it was a lozenge-cut diamond ring, but was not convinced by what he saw on the actor's finger.

He said that a lozenge-cut diamond is rare and often comes with steps at the centre. But Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ring is plain. He then found another lozenge-cut diamond with a plain centre. The celebrity jewellery expert claimed that it is one of the most unique engagement rings that any actor has been spotted wearing.

Goel added that 8 petals of portrait-cut diamond completed the exquisite design of the ring. With a 2k diamond at the centre, surrounded by 8 custom diamond petals, the cost of the ring comes around Rs 1.5 crore, at least.

"It looks effortless on her hand but the engineering behind it is extremely complex. Only a few workshops in the world cut and assemble portrait diamonds at this level," the expert added in the caption.

What Makes A Lozenge-Cut Diamond A Rare Jewel?

A lozenge-cut diamond is characterised by a stretched rhombus shape featuring step-cut facets and pointed corners. It was popularised during the Art Deco era, between the 1920s and 1930s, but now it's an emerging trend, especially among brides who are picking it as their engagement ring.

According to Jewelers Mutual, a lozenge-cut diamond boasts a symmetrical balance but has fewer facets than brilliant cuts. Hence, they don't sparkle as brightly as other cuts. It displays a 'soft glow with intermittent flashes of light that dance across its surface'. A good lozenge-cut diamond engagement ring falls in the 0.5k to 2k range.

Samantha's engagement ring is a perfect blend of history and modern trends. It's unique and a testament to the complex craftsmanship.

