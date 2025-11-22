Samantha Ruth Prabhu Claps Back At A Troll For Calling Her 'Thin': "I'll Ask For Advice When I Need It"

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she was diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition. Since then, many social media users have trolled her for her appearance. Some called her thin, others pointed out that she looked sick during her public appearance, all this when she publicly shared that she was undergoing treatment.

However, the Citadel: Honey Bunny actor took all this in her stride, and she, of course, had loved ones, friends, and well-wishers on her side throughout the journey. She started strength training and shared a picture showing off her back muscles on November 21, 2025.

Samantha Clapped Back At A Trolled Who Said She "Looks Thin"

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the post, it went viral. It already has around 8.9 lakh likes. While her fans posted encouraging comments, faceless trolls were jealous and decided to take a jibe at her.

A troll said Samantha Ruth Prabhu "looks thin". Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram

An Instagram user, identified as Arbaz, wrote, "One should not exercise so much that one looks thin."

"I'll ask for your advice when I need it," Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied, shutting up the troll.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Strength Training Experience

"A few years ago, I had pretty much given up on ever having a strong back. I genuinely thought it just wasn't in my genes. I'd see other people with great backs and think, 'Yeah, that's not going to be me,'" the actor captioned the post.

But she realised that she was wrong, and she could not be happier for being proven wrong. "So yes, I'm going to show it off now, because the work it took to get here was intense," the caption further read.

"Showing up on days when I didn't feel like it, when nothing seemed to be changing, when it would've been easier to quit," the Yashoda actor shared.

"Building muscle is so important. Not just for how you look, but for how you live, how you move, how you age. As you get older, strength training needs to become your best friend," she added.

"Strength training did more for me than anything else. It taught me discipline, patience, and that "not in the genes" is just an excuse we repeat until we finally prove ourselves wrong," Samantha wrote, sharing her journey.

She also uplifted her fans and asked people not to give up. "Your future self will be so grateful you kept going," she added.

If you think a fitness routine is not for you, get inspired by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and embark on a transformative journey with guidance from experts.

