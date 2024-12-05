From Triptii Dimri To Sobhita Dhulipala, 5 Stylish Celebrities On IMDb's Most Popular Indian Stars Of 2024 List

IMDb has just released its list of top ten stars that have been the most popular in 2024. It is a star-studded list featuring celebrities such as Sobhita Dhulipala, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and more. However, the celebrity on top of the list is Triptii Dimri who has achieved this stardom thanks to her post Animal success since 2023 along with her increasing fan base due to her chic fashion game, friendly demeanour, movie releases and more.

What caught our eyes were these celebrities' sartorial prowess. Hence, we bring you a curated list of the 5 stylish celebrities on IMDb's most popular Indian stars of 2024.

Triptii Dimri

Classic Triptii style boasts of a well-tailored dress in statement hues such as black that has the right cut, a trusty pair of heels, a body-fitting silhouette plus a plunging neckline. This teamed with her salon-style waves in her tresses, defined brows, winged eyeliner and complementary lip make Triptii Dimri's signature look.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is timeless for a reason, which is the fact that she has earned her iconic status; be it in cinema or the sartorial corridors. The current era of Aishwarya's wardrobe features a beautiful A-line floor-grazing dress with long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a fall that works well for her curves. But what has remained constant over the years is her signature red lip and black winged eyeliner that is a staple across her looks.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala has been a saree-torial girl all the way, who picks the nine-yards wonder over anything for any occasion. A good old silk saree teamed with a custom-made blouse, desi-style earrings, bangles, a bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, open tresses make her the ethnic chic celebrity on the block.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Nothing does it for Samantha Ruth Prabhu like a well-fitted ensemble that hugs her slender figure in a winning way. The Citadel: Honey Bunny star chooses to wear draped tops, skirts and dresses along with heels, minimal metallic accessories, a clean makeup look with a nude lip, eyeliner defined eyes, arched brows and a contoured face along with her voluminous layered wave-styled locks.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's sense of style is defined by oversized casual everyday wear. Be it an airport look or her casual style to run errands or go for a luncheon with her family, Deepika swears by the 'less is more' vibe and is spotted in an oversized shirt or knitted jumper along with a pair of wide leg jeans, her signature oversized sunglasses, and her favourite Louis Vuitton handbag.

Triptii Dimri to Sobhita Dhulipa, all the celebrities have floored us with their signature style game.

