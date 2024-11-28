Triptii Dimri Powers Through In A Cropped Black Pantsuit With A Criss Cross Edge

Triptii Dimri is a true blue fashionista. From exquisite traditional wear to bold red carpet-outfits, the actress has everything in her wardrobe. Yet again, she is back with another black-on-black look of hers on Instagram. She picked a bold Constrictor Crop Jacket for the photoshoot, which balances classic and avant-garde elements. Upon doing a bit of research, we found the jacket is from the luxury label Dion Lee. It is crafted from wool and has a notched lapel collar, long sleeves and old shoulder pads complemented by an adjustable buckle strap at the hemline. She paired the jacket with high-waisted pants and gave pure boss lady goals.

The diva knows how to add an oomph factor to her overall look. She teamed her look with minimal accessories and let this statement piece shine. She opted for a pair of pointed heels from the luxury footwear brand Christian Louboutin and vintage jewellery from Studio Viange. It included a Bamboo ring and golden danglers. For makeup, she chose a matte foundation base with tons of blush on her cheeks, winged eyeliner, peach-shaded eyeshadow, and nude lips. Her hairstyle added charm to her face by complementing her makeup with mid-part straight and open tresses.

This is not the first time Triptii Dimri has wooed her fans with her startling look. A few days back, she wore a faux leather dress from the luxury label Yves Saint Laurent. The striking red, body-hugging midi dress featured a chic halter neckline. She paired it with diamond dangler earrings, red pump heels, subtle eyeliner, soft eyeshadow, nude lips, and messy open waves.

Before that, Triptii Dimri turned heads in a black bodycon number for an event. The dress had sleek, structured sleeves and white bustier-style detailing underneath. Black peep-toe shoes and one-sided curled tresses, combined with her classic dewy glam, accentuated her look.

We are obsessed with Triptii Dimri's classy looks. What about you?

