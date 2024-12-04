Marigold Garlands And Banana Leaf Fronds Festively Decorate Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Venue

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are tying the knot as you read this, in an intimate Telugu ceremony surrounded by their friends and family. The much-awaited wedding is being attended by the biggest South Indian stars including Allu Arjun, NTR, Nayanthara, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, as well as the entire Akkineni and Dagubatti families. Before we cast our eyes on the bride and groom tonight, it's the wedding venue and its festival-like décor that has drawn us in.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are getting married at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which belongs to Naga Chaitanya's family. They will get married in front of a statue of Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, which is on the premises to seek his blessings. The first photos from the venue have been shared on social media by an X user that shows live images of the studio being decorated in traditional jasmine, marigold garlands, banana trees and lit up diyas.

The main entrance of Annapurna Studios can be seen decorated with auspicious pal trees on either side of the black iron gates. The entrance gate has the quintessential Andhra-style temple architecture with a green painted arch and pillars that are also found in the region specifically. Layers after layers of white jasmine and marigold blooms along with betel and banana leaves are adorned on the gates like buntings and curtains on either side.

The wedding venue also featured a standee or poster with Andhra-style leaf decor, wedding-ready temples, traditional metal diyas; decorated right outside the premises that welcomed the guests to the ceremony and showcased all the details of both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's families.

Before this, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's wedding invite too wasn't just a piece of paper but a customised hamper goodies that reflected the couple's customs and upbringing. As per reports by The Times Of India, a source close to the couple who has received the invite said, "Sobhita is so happy to do this. She personally packed her wedding invites for around 100 guests and found immense joy in the process. She curated a handwoven basket containing little things she grew up loving, including handmade Kondapalli dancing dolls, old-school bath essentials, a filter coffee kit, Nalla-Kaaram Podi, Sunnundalu, and fresh mogra gajras." These inclusions in their wedding invite signified the celebration of their heritage by both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya. It showed a gesture by the couple to mark the meaningful things that have moulded their lives until this day.

