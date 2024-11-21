Inside Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Invite Hamper: Handmade Kondapalli Dancing Dolls, Filter Coffee Kit And More

We can almost hear the wedding bells of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. The couple had gotten engaged back in August 2024 and now, the couple has started their pre-wedding festivities ahead of their wedding, which is reported to be held in early December 2024. Recently, a picture of their wedding invite went viral and it looked beautiful. Their wedding invitation was not just a piece of paper but also a very thoughtful customised collection of goodies filled with traditions and customs that reflect their culture and upbringing.

Also Read: No Prizes For Guessing Who Ananya Panday Is Cheering For At The FIFA World Cup Final

As per reports from The Times of India, a source close to the couple who has received the exquisite wedding, said, “Sobhita is so happy to do this. She personally packed her wedding invites for around 100 guests and found immense joy in the process. She curated a handwoven basket containing little things she grew up loving, including handmade Kondapalli dancing dolls, old-school bath essentials, a filter coffee kit, Nalla-Kaaram Podi, Sunnundalu, and fresh mogra gajras.” Through these thoughtful inclusions, their wedding invitation signifies a celebration of heritage, home, and love. The wedding invite showcases a gesture from Sobhita and Naga to mark the meaningful things that have shaped their lives.

Sobhita and Naga got engaged in an intimate ceremony at the Chaitanya Hyderabad residence on August 8, 2024. The couple shared the pictures on their social media accounts announcing their engagement.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Take Qatar By Storm In Style At The FIFA World Cup 2022 Final