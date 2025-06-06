Sobhita Dulipala In An Ivory Tank Top And Flared Pants Is Giving Absolute Summer Feels

Sobhita Dhulipala's wardrobe is as versatile as the actress herself. The Made In Heaven star can switch from glamorous gowns to minimal silhouettes as if it's a cakewalk. Don't believe us? Then you must not have noticed her latest sartorial outing.

Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala Is All Gold And Glitter In A Hand-Embroidered Gown By Rahul Mishra

Sobhita Dhulipala has taken her summer style game UP a notch higher by choosing a two-piece outfit from Zara. Her off-duty avatar featured a baggy white tank top that came with a sans sleeves design, a plunging neckline added a chill vibe. The airy and breathable number was the perfect pick in the rising temperature, giving an effortless look. Those subtle ribbed details offered further edge to it.

Following the easy-breezy aesthetic, Sobhita Dhulipala slipped into a pair of matchingbeige pants. The loose-fitted bottom wear had a flared appeal, proving Sobhita's love for relaxed fits. If this ensemble does not scream quiet luxury summertime staples, we don't know what does. Be it casual weekend strolls with your partner or laid-back brunches with your girlfriends; this Zara set weaves comfort with chicness together. We bet you are taking notes from the diva.

Sobhita Dhulipala complemented her attire with silver and gold accessories. Because why choose one when you can slay in both? The ornamentation came in the form of layered necklaces and was encrusted with multiple charms. Earrings, bracelets, and rings gave a miss as sometimes minimalism is the key to making a statement.

For her makeup, Sobhita Dhulipala's bronzed complexion paved the way for her to keep things fresh and natural. It seemed that she skipped applying blush and instead opted for heavy contouring on the high points of her cheeks. This beauty move enhanced her sharp features, delivering a sculpted finish. She paid extra attention to her eyes, going in for a stroke of classic black eyeliner and a dash of kohl on the lower waterline. Smudged at the corners, coupled with shimmery metallic golden eyeshadow that intensified her gaze. Sobhita Dhulipala rounded off her look with open tresses, as they cascaded in length gracefully. No wonder she rules hearts.

Sobhita delivered a winning sartorial stroke this summer in this ivory linen Zara co-ord set.

Also Read: "The Timing Was Just Perfect", Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Talk About Their Life After Marriage