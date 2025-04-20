Sobhita Dhulipala Is All Gold And Glitter In A Hand-Embroidered Gown By Rahul Mishra

Sobhita Dhulipala never fails to make a style case, thanks to her impeccable fashion. From red carpet looks to casual outings, the star makes sure to deliver some of the finest looks. Recently, the actress was spotted at a launch event in Mumbai, and all we could see was her fine attire. The star looked stunning as ever in a hand-embroidered couture gown by designer Rahul Mishra.

Donned in gilded glamour, Sobhita graced the occasion in Rahul Mishra's hand-embroidered Resurgence glided gown from his couture spring 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot, that he had showcased at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025.

Sobhita looked fabulous in the ensemble, which was crafted in over 1600 hours. Her golden gown featured dangling brass leaves, adding more drama to her look. The gown also came with traditional Indian embroidery adorned with glass bugle beads, pearls and metallic sequins that added more sparkle to the look.

Sobhita's glam style was further elevated with a pair of diamond earrings and a dewy makeup look. The star went with a dewy base with lots of bronzer and contouring at all the right places, a decent amount of blush and highlighter, brown shimmery smokey eyelids, mascara on the lashes, neatly done brows, and nude brown lips topped with gloss for the sheer shine. The star completed her look by styling her hair in soft waves and letting it fall open on her shoulders.