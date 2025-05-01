Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Make A Stylish Statement At WAVES Summit 2025

The WAVE Summit 2025 is not just a confluence of ideas but a runway of cultural elegance and timeless style- and newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya just proved us right!

Among the standout moments, Shobita and Naga Chaitanya look absolutely stunning while posing for a picture for a fan. Shobita was seen in a shimmering sari with intricate gold and bronze embroidery and a blouse with ornamental detail. The simple blouse, featuring the same rich floral and paisley motifs, brings together the whole look.

She kept the accessories to a minimal. The Made in Heaven actor wore a long necklace and statement, along with golden bangles that adds a traditional touch to the overall look. She kept the makeup natural, letting her natural features shine through. The red bindi adds an elegant touch to the look and her neatly tied back hair completed the refined appearance.

Naga Chaitanya, brought polished charm to his look with a classic black bandhgala suit. The tailored fit, clean lines and a minimalistic aesthetic was amplified with a white pocket square which added a hint of contrast to the outfit. With black formal shoes, neatly combed hair and an effortless smile, he exudes confidence in the simple yet classic look.

Creating a striking visual contrast- their ensembles feel like Indian heritage coming together with a contemporary narrative.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Waves Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.