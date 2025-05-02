WAVE Summit 2025: Kareena Kapoor Adds A Regal Touch To Her Floral <i>Saree</i>

Kareena Kapoor made sure to make heads turn as she strutted out in style to attend day two of the WAVE Summit 2025 being held in Mumbai from May 1, 2025 to May 4, 2025. The Buckingham Murders actress took elegant dressing to the next level while being draped in a nine yards wonder from the label, Atelier Shikaarbagh.

World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is an event being held in Mumbai from May 1, 2025 to May 4, 2025. It aims to boost India's media and entertainment industry with participation from stakeholders across the globe. As part of the event, Kareena Kapoor was seen having a conversation with Karan Johar during a panel discussion. Amidst which, she felt honoured to be alongside influential voices from cinema, technology and business that represented the role of women in storytelling.

Kareena Kapoor painted the perfect picture of grace dressed in a chiffon saree from the shelves of the designer label, Atelier Shikaarbagh. The rich French chiffon fabric and the eye-catching sapphire jewel tone made the saree an unmissable sartorial piece. This peacock blue saree was sprinkled with ruby red, emerald green and spinel pink floral prints. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blue blouse with a plunging U-neckline that added further grace to her attire. Kareena's saree-not-sorry look mirrored regal Indian elegance mixed with an Edwardian-era charm that added a romantic allure with the blue hues and French inspired florals.

Kareena's accessories of the day were picked by celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr who curated the choicest white pearl and diamond studded cocktail stud earring from the house of Anayam Fine Jewels. And we all know how chiffon sarees and pearls create a symphony of exquisite sartorial timelessness. She also wore a black leather strap laden analog wristwatch that lent an official yet chic vibe to her look. And who can forget her iconic wedding solitaire ring that she is never spotted without.

Kareena's tresses were styled into a sleek side-parted and half-tied look that worked like magic with her nude glam makeup look of the day.

Kareena Kapoor put her most saree-torially chic foot forward at the WAVE Summit 2025.

NDTV is at the inaugural edition of the Wave Summit, currently on at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event brings together the who's who of showbiz, creators, and everyone who's anyone in the world of entertainment in India and beyond. Catch all updates on NDTV.com, from May 1 to May 4.

