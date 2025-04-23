Kareena Kapoor's White And Silver Suit Looks Easy And Perfect For A Morning Flight

Kareena Kapoor looked like the diva that she is effortlessly dressed in ethnic wear to battle those mid-week blues as she stepped out at Mumbai airport to board an early morning flight. The Buckingham Murders actress made sure to deliver a top notch airport look dressed in a pristine white kurta set with silver accents.

Kareena Kapoor made heads turn as she dressed to impress while being spotted at the airport on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, morning. The 44-year-old star gave off her usual Bollywood star vibe wearing a summery white cotton kurta set featuring a straight kurta with elbow-length, short, frilled sleeves, a V-neckline, a high-low hemline and parallel lines of shimmering silver accents running across it. She paired it with matching straight ethnic trousers with silver details adorned around the hemline.

Kareena accessorised the look with a pair of classic beige and black flat Chanel ballerinas with a bow detail, a signature Bottega Venetta black leather shoulder bag, and a pair of dark wayfarer sunglasses.

Kareena styled her tresses in an effortless windswept open look and went for a majorly sans makeup moment except for using a pink lip and tint to add the right touch of colour to her pretty visage.

Kareena Kapoor's airport look was ethnic ready and excellent at the same time.

